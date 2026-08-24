Stories Grow Here: Join the Launch of Our New Community Book Swap

Every great story has the power to connect people and now we’re creating a space where those connections can grow.

Whether you read a book every week or only pick one up now and then, you’re warmly invited to the launch of our new Community Book Swap! Bring a book you’ve already enjoyed and are ready to pass along, and swap books with a fellow reader. It’s a wonderful opportunity to give a favorite story a new home while finding fresh titles recommended by fellow readers.

There are no assigned books, no reading requirements, and no pressure, just genuine conversations, thoughtful recommendations, and the chance to meet people who love books as much as you do.

Saturday, September 19, 2026, 2-3:30 pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center and on the Vista Deck

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults