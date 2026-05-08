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Community Day

Community Day

You’re invited to a fun-filled day! This special family-oriented event will feature exciting activities, outstanding exhibits, fun in the Meader Fine Arts library, and much more. Whether you’re a long-time KIA enthusiast or a first time visitor, this event will provide something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Please note that this event will not be livestreamed or posted on YouTube.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/