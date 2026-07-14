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Community Day

Community Day

"Join us for a Community Day focused on our special exhibition, Resilience—A Sansei Sense of Legacy. This show highlights artwork by eight Sansei (third-generation Japanese American) artists exploring the lasting effects of Executive Order 9066, which authorized the forced imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

We invite the community to visit the exhibition and explore the stories shared in Resilience. Visitors will also be able to participate in a hands-on art activity, available between 11am-1:30pm, and tell their own stories through a storyboarding activity in the library. This event is free and open to all."

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/