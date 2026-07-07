Creative Corner

Flex those creative muscles and stop by the visitor center for some fun unstructured art time! We’ll have an assortment of mediums and crafts to play with, so it’s a great time to relax and get creative.

Saturday, August 8, 2026, 10 am-2 pm

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Families, children