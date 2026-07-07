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Creative Corner

Creative Corner

Creative Corner
Flex those creative muscles and stop by the visitor center for some fun unstructured art time! We’ll have an assortment of mediums and crafts to play with, so it’s a great time to relax and get creative.

Saturday, August 8, 2026, 10 am-2 pm

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Families, children

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org