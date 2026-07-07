Creative Corner
Creative Corner
Creative Corner
Flex those creative muscles and stop by the visitor center for some fun unstructured art time! We’ll have an assortment of mediums and crafts to play with, so it’s a great time to relax and get creative.
Saturday, August 8, 2026, 10 am-2 pm
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 pm
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Families, children
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574