Creativity, Resilience, and Reflection: An Expressive Arts Workshop

"Inspired by For the People, By the People, join expressive arts facilitator Kim Shaw for a restorative arts-based workshop exploring creativity as a pathway to resilience, reflection, and self-expression. Participants will engage in mindful art viewing, guided visual art-making, journaling, poetry, and breathwork while reflecting on themes of identity, change, loss, hope, and belonging. No artistic experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. Seating is limited, so register early!

For more than 20 years, Kim Shaw (she/her) has worked as an independent artist under the name Kim Shaw Art. Her practice has included teaching workshops and private lessons, as well as completing commissioned work in painting and illustration. Shaw is a graduate of both Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, holding degrees in Illustration and Studio Arts with concentrations in Art Education, Painting, and Expressive Arts Therapy. She is currently pursuing an MA in Expressive Arts Coaching and Community Building at the California Institute for Integral Studies. Her work centers on fostering individual and community enrichment through creative process, collaboration, active art-making, and shared human experience. "