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Cyanotype Workshop

Cyanotype Workshop

Drop by the classroom to explore the vibrant art form of cyanotype! We’ll use natural materials and the power of the sun to make captivating prints for a fun and easy craft.

Date: Saturday, June 27 from 12:00 – 1:00PM
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Audience: Adults
Fee: Included with regular KNC admission, members are free!

Kalamazoo Nature Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org