© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dabin Ryu Trio

Dabin Ryu Trio

Award-winning jazz pianist and composer Dabin Ryu brings a distinctive voice shaped by her roots in Seoul and her career in New York City. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and The Juilliard School, Ryu has performed with acclaimed artists including David Virelles, Randy Brecker, Anat Cohen, and Billy Harper.

Winner of the 15th UNISA International Piano Competition and the 2025 Jazz Gallery Residency Commission, Ryu has earned praise for performances that combine “fierce chops and control” with crisp, authoritative ideas. The NYC Jazz Record has called her “a force,” citing her bright energy, deep awareness of jazz history, and extraordinary command at the piano.

Ryu balances an active performing career with teaching as an associate professor at Berklee College of Music, continuing to shape the next generation of jazz musicians while pursuing her own work as a compelling artist “to keenly watch.”

Bell's Eccentric Cafe
$10-$28
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gilmore International Piano Festival
269.342.1166
https://www.thegilmore.org/

Artist Group Info

Dabin Ryu
https://www.thegilmore.org/event/dabin-ryu-trio-2026/
Bell's Eccentric Cafe
355 E Kalamazoo Ave
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
(269) 382-2332
https://bellsbeer.com/eccentric-cafe/