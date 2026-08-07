Dancing or Decorative Brooms
Dancing or Decorative Brooms
Looking for something whimsical or theatrical? This half-day class is perfect for broom dancers, fall festival lovers, Halloween enthusiasts—or anyone who wants to make a statement piece! These brooms are designed to look amazing, not necessarily to sweep up dust. This class sets aside the usual rules and goes wild with colors, textures, and decorations. Students may bring their own sticks, handles, or other materials. No experience needed—just creativity!
Tillers International
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org