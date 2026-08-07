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Dancing or Decorative Brooms

Dancing or Decorative Brooms

Looking for something whimsical or theatrical? This half-day class is perfect for broom dancers, fall festival lovers, Halloween enthusiasts—or anyone who wants to make a statement piece! These brooms are designed to look amazing, not necessarily to sweep up dust. This class sets aside the usual rules and goes wild with colors, textures, and decorations. Students may bring their own sticks, handles, or other materials. No experience needed—just creativity!

Tillers International
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org
https://tillersinternational.org/