Discover KNC Guided Hike
Discover KNC Guided Hike
Discover KNC Guided Hike
Come explore KNC on a guided hike through some of our favorite areas. Each month will feature a different trail, taking you through our greatest hits and best kept secrets. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring your best trail shoes! Hot tea will be provided- help us reduce waste by bringing your own travel mug.
Saturday, November 28, 2026 – Discover the Cooper’s Outlook
Saturday, December 19, 2026- Discover the Ridge Run trail
Saturday, January 30, 2027- Discover the Habitat Haven trail
Saturday, February 20, 2027- Discover the Sugarbush
Time: 2-3 pm
Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574