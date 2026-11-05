Discover KNC Guided Hike

Come explore KNC on a guided hike through some of our favorite areas. Each month will feature a different trail, taking you through our greatest hits and best kept secrets. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring your best trail shoes! Hot tea will be provided- help us reduce waste by bringing your own travel mug.

Saturday, November 28, 2026 – Discover the Cooper’s Outlook

Saturday, December 19, 2026- Discover the Ridge Run trail

Saturday, January 30, 2027- Discover the Habitat Haven trail

Saturday, February 20, 2027- Discover the Sugarbush

Time: 2-3 pm

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages