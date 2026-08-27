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Discover KNC Guided Hike

Discover KNC Guided Hike

Come explore KNC on a guided hike through some of our favorite areas. Each month will feature a different trail, taking you through our greatest hits and best kept secrets. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring your best trail shoes! Hot tea will be provided- help us reduce waste by bringing your own travel mug.

Saturday, September 19, 2026, 2-3pm- Discover the Fern Valley Trail

Saturday, October 17, 2026, 2-3pm- Discover the Beech Maple Trail

Saturday, November 28, 2026, 2-3pm- Discover the Cooper’s Outlook Trail

Meet: Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
https://naturecenter.org/events/discover-knc/?occurrence=2026-09-19&amp;time=1789826400
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org