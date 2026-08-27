Discover KNC Guided Hike
Discover KNC Guided Hike
Come explore KNC on a guided hike through some of our favorite areas. Each month will feature a different trail, taking you through our greatest hits and best kept secrets. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring your best trail shoes! Hot tea will be provided- help us reduce waste by bringing your own travel mug.
Saturday, September 19, 2026, 2-3pm- Discover the Fern Valley Trail
Saturday, October 17, 2026, 2-3pm- Discover the Beech Maple Trail
Saturday, November 28, 2026, 2-3pm- Discover the Cooper’s Outlook Trail
Meet: Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574