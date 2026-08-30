DYNAMIC BIRD DIVERSITY OF SARETT NATURE CENTER

Nate Fuller, Sarett Nature Center Executive Director, will share the dynamic story of bird diversity at the nature center as habitats and climate conditions change. Sarett owns over 1,000 acres in southwest Michigan that includes a wide range of habitats from wet to dry and forested to open grassland.

Sarett staff and volunteers have been documenting its wildlife diversity, especially birds, for over 50 years. Learn how fluctuating water levels are impacting prothonotary warblers while habitat restoration is helping American kestrels and Eastern bluebirds. Sarett staff are witnessing northern range shifts of historically southern species like yellow-breasted chats, white-eyed vireos, and blue grosbeaks while species like common ravens and red-shouldered hawks recover historic breeding ranges. And what is the deal with fish crows? We will schedule a field trip to Sarett in the fall.

Nate Fuller is the Executive Director of Sarett Nature Center. He first worked at Sarett as a naturalist from 1995 to 2001 before returning as director in 2019. In between times working at Sarett he was the Conservation and Stewardship Director for Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy. In that role he worked to establish public natural areas and restore wildlife habitat across nine counties of southwest Michigan. Nate received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin and a master’s degree in geography with an emphasis in environmental and resource analysis from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

We hope you'll join us on Monday, September 28th, at People's Church, 1758 North 10th Street, Kalamazoo. This program is geared to all audiences, and we enthusiastically invite families and nature lovers of any age to join us! Come at 6:30 PM (new time) for some refreshments and socializing. Snacks and beverages will be provided. It's helpful if you bring your own cup. The one-hour program will start at 7:00 PM. Handicap parking and access is at either the front or the rear entrance of the building.

﻿We will have a simultaneous Zoom link for those who can’t make it or feel uncomfortable attending in person. The link will be available shortly before the meeting in the ASK member October newsletter and on our event calendar - https://kalamazooaudubon.org/calendar/. We will also be recording the meeting for later viewing.