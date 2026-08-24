Edge Tool Basics
Edge Tool Basics
Welcome to our hands-on workshop where you’ll learn the basics of using edge tools in woodworking! This event is perfect for beginners looking to improve their woodworking skills. Tool setup, safe handling, and basics of sharpening will all be covered. These skillsets are an essential addition to any woodworker’s toolbox. Bring a tool that you’d like to sharpen!
Tillers International
$80
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org