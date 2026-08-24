© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Edge Tool Basics

Edge Tool Basics

Welcome to our hands-on workshop where you’ll learn the basics of using edge tools in woodworking! This event is perfect for beginners looking to improve their woodworking skills. Tool setup, safe handling, and basics of sharpening will all be covered. These skillsets are an essential addition to any woodworker’s toolbox. Bring a tool that you’d like to sharpen!

Tillers International
$80
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org
https://tillersinternational.org/