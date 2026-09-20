Volunteer for the end of season plant pull in Portage (September 28 and October 3) and downtown Kalamazoo (September 29-October 1). Join us for whatever amount of tme you can spare. If you have them, bring a shovel and gloves. Extra supplies will be available. Snacks and beverages provided. As a thank you for volunteering, you can take plants home. Bring bags/buckets/pots to transport them.

Dress for the weather and for working in the soil. Signing up in advance is appreciated, but not required. We appreciate all the help we can get. Details on each day's activities are in SignUpGenius: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080C4BA8AD2DAAF49-65212222-endofseason#/

For Portage, park at the Portage District Library. For Kalamazoo, park at a metered spot immediately surrounding Bronson Park. You'll get a parking pass to borrow when you check in. Check in will be near the peacock on South Street.