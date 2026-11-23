Exhale~ Find Your Calm During This Busy Time
Exhale~ Find Your Calm During This Busy Time
So many requests for a repeat!
Settle into a gentle guided meditation, then immerse yourself in the soothing sounds and vibrations of singing bowls, chimes, and other healing instruments as the outside world fades away and stillness takes its place.
No to-do lists. No expectations. Just an opportunity to relax, recharge, and enjoy a little peace during this busy season.
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
$35
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
8106230131
jen@willowtreereiki.com
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
1409 Academy StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49006
8106230131
jen@willowtreereiki.com