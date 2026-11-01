Exhale~ The Holidays Are Coming...
Exhale~ The Holidays Are Coming...
Find your calm before the holiday chaos. Give yourself one blissful hour to slow down, let go of stress, and simply breathe. Settle into a gentle guided meditation, then surrender to the soothing sounds and vibrations of singing bowls, chimes, and other healing instruments.
No to-do lists. No expectations. Just an opportunity to relax, recharge, and enjoy a little peace before the season gets busy!
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
$35
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
8106230131
jen@willowtreereiki.com
Artist Group Info
jen@willowtreereiki.com
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
1409 Academy StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49006
8106230131
jen@willowtreereiki.com