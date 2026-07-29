Explore & Create: Gallery Game Night
Explore & Create: Gallery Game Night
Join us for a Gallery Game Night, where we’ll explore the permanent collection through interactive, art-focused games and creative sketching activities. This event is appropriate for all ages.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org