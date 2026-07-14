Film Screening: The Cats of Mirikitani

"Jimmy Mirikitani (1920-2012) was a Japanese American artist who survived the trauma of WWII incarceration, the loss of family and friends in his ancestral city of Hiroshima, a harsh life on the streets of New York, and the chaos of 9/11 – all by making art. Sitting alone on a windy corner in Soho, he drew whimsical cats, bleak concentration camps, and the angry red flames of the atomic bomb. Blending beauty and humor with tragedy and loss, The Cats of Mirikitani is an intimate exploration of the lingering wounds of war and the healing power of art.

This film was directed and produced by Linda Hattendorf, who has worked in the New York documentary community for decades. Her editing work has aired on PBS, A&E, and The Sundance Channel, as well as in theatrical venues and hundreds of festivals. Produced in 2006, The Cats of Mirikitani was her directorial debut and won awards at more than thirty film festivals around the world. The film has a run time of 74 minutes. "