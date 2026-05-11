Firefly Night Hike

Experience the magic of a prairie at dusk on our Firefly Night Hike! Stroll along the broad, winding trail through the prairie on a unique adventure that highlights the wonder of the natural world and shows why protecting our prairies can keep the sparkle in our summer nights, and stop by the amphitheater at 8:30 and 10:00 for a talk on these bioluminescent marvels.

Audience: All Ages

Meet: Emma Pitcher Prairie at KNC Camp

Date: Friday, June 26 from 8:00 – 11:00PM, entry one at 8:00, Entry two at 9:30

Fee: $15/Non-Member Adult, $8/Non-Member child. Registration required.