KABAS is a Michigan nonprofit and state-approved K-8 year-round school dedicated to closing the learning gap for diverse students who need individualized and responsive academic and behavioral support, including those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Please join us at our First Annual KABAS Gala on Friday, October 23, 2026, from 6 pm to 10 pm. This event brings together families, educators, and community partners to celebrate our students and raise vital funds for our school. Our Gala fundraiser goal is $50,000, which will be used to support our day-to-day operations and help us keep our doors open for the children who depend on us. And we hope our partners will match that goal this year!

Ticket Cost: $20.00 per person

Sponsorship: Support KABAS by Sponsoring our event. Use the QR code to become a Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, or Diamond Sponsor! KABAS is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so your contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Please RSVP by Monday, October 19, 2026.

Click the link below to donate through Givebutter, purchase tickets or become a sponsor!

https://givebutter.com/kabas-first-annual-gala-wd1gho

We look forward to connecting with you!

In Partnership and With Gratitude,

Dr. Margo

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Dr. Margaret Uwayo | She/Her/Hers

Executive Director & Co-Founder

Kalamazoo Academy for Behavioral & Academic Success (KABAS)

2595 N. 10th Street | Kalamazoo, MI 49009 | 269.633.9218