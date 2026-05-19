Fish of Michigan Guided Hike
Fish of Michigan Guided Hike
Fish of Michigan Guided Hike
We live in one of the most vibrant freshwater ecosystems in the world, with over 130 species of fish here in our state. We’ll walk out to the Kalamazoo River, and talk about the rich diversity of our fishy neighbors.
Meet: Visitor Center front desk
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Date: Saturday, June 27 at 10:00AM
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574