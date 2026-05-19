Fish of Michigan Guided Hike

We live in one of the most vibrant freshwater ecosystems in the world, with over 130 species of fish here in our state. We’ll walk out to the Kalamazoo River, and talk about the rich diversity of our fishy neighbors.

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Date: Saturday, June 27 at 10:00AM