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Forage Cattail Abundance

Forage Cattail Abundance

Forage Cattail Abundance
Dive into a deeper level of foraging and learn how to enjoy the abundance of cattails. This advanced level foraging program will take a deep look at cattails, how to harvest an abundance of them and enjoy their edible parts. Participants will join conservationist and foraging leader, Shaina, in a hike out to source pond fen where they will harvest cattails. On the hike back, foragers will learn how to clean and eat the cattails and will leave with some recipes to make at home. This is a semi-arduous hike outdoors. Be prepared for the weather.

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 9 am-12 pm

Meet: DeLano Farm parking lot, 555 W. E Avenue

Fee: KNC Members $16; Non-Members $20

Please Register >

Audience: Adults, advanced level foragers

Kalamazoo Nature Center
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org