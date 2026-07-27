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Foraged Home Remedy Making Workshop

Foraged Home Remedy Making Workshop

Discover how to turn wild plants into effective herbal remedies in this hands-on workshop. We’ll explore the properties and uses of yarrow, elderberry, cherry bark, and mullein, along with additional herbs for supporting the body through several common ailments. You’ll learn basic plant identification, safe usage, and practical methods for preparing tinctures, salves, teas and more at home. Designed for beginners and experienced learners alike, this class builds confidence in ethical foraging and remedy-making. Participants receive a sample of one of the wild remedies covered in class to take home, plus printed instructions covering all recipes.

Tillers International
$60
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-779-4185
earthcraftskillshare@gmail.com
https://www.earthcraftskillshare.com/