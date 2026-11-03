Foraged Wreaths Workshop

Celebrate the season by partaking in an ancient tradition: wreath making! Learn about the history of the art form, and step into our winter wonderland to forage for the perfect pieces for your winter decorations. We’ll go step by step so even beginner wreath-makers will leave ready to party like it’s 99 BC.

We will be foraging outside, so bundle up and wear appropriate shoes for a light walk.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 10 am-12:30 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $15; Non-Members $20

Audience: All ages