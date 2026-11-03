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Foraged Wreaths Workshop

Foraged Wreaths Workshop

Foraged Wreaths Workshop
Celebrate the season by partaking in an ancient tradition: wreath making! Learn about the history of the art form, and step into our winter wonderland to forage for the perfect pieces for your winter decorations. We’ll go step by step so even beginner wreath-makers will leave ready to party like it’s 99 BC.

We will be foraging outside, so bundle up and wear appropriate shoes for a light walk.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 10 am-12:30 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $15; Non-Members $20

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org