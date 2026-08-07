Foraging and Medicinal Plant ID
Foraging and Medicinal Plant ID
This half-day class will be an engaging guided walk through the land where students will learn to identify, sample, and harvest seasonal plants. They will then use their foraged materials to create a take-home herbal preparation or edible goodie made during the workshop.
Tillers International
$75
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org