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Foraging for Proteins

Foraging for Proteins

Expand your horizons in both survival knowledge and cooking skills! This foraging class involves a lecture and discussion on the wide range of animal foods that can be secured with a bit of knowledge and little effort. This class is not really about conventional hunting or fishing, shining a spotlight on underappreciated animal foods such as grasshoppers, crayfish, and snails.

Tillers International
$50
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-779-4185
earthcraftskillshare@gmail.com
https://www.earthcraftskillshare.com/