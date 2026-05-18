Free Estate Planning Clinics - Legal Aid of Western Michigan

Estate planning is not just for people with substantial wealth. For many low-income families, a will,

power of attorney, advance directive, or Lady Bird deed can make a lasting difference. These tools

can help families avoid unnecessary hardship, protect homes and other assets, and create greater

stability during illness and after death.

The clinic begins with a presentation by an experienced attorney on the importance of estate

planning. The presentation explains how planning can help individuals and families prepare for

illness, incapacity, and death, and introduces key estate planning tools, including wills, powers of

attorney, advance directives, and Lady Bird deeds.

After the presentation, eligible participants meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys. During

these consultations, attorneys may identify the client’s needs, provide tailored legal advice, and,

when appropriate, prepare and help execute estate planning documents.