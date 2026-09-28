Free Estate Planning Clinics - Legal Aid of Western Michigan
Free Estate Planning Clinics - Legal Aid of Western Michigan
Estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy. Join our free estate planning clinic presented by Legal Aid of Western Michigan. After an educational presentation, income qualified participants can get help with wills, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and transfer on death (“Lady Bird”) deeds from volunteer attorneys.
Kalamazoo Public Library - Eastwood Branch
Free
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Legal Aid of Western Michigan
Kalamazoo Public Library - Eastwood Branch
1112 Gayle Ave.Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048