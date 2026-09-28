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Free Estate Planning Clinics - Legal Aid of Western Michigan

Free Estate Planning Clinics - Legal Aid of Western Michigan

Estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy. Join our free estate planning clinic presented by Legal Aid of Western Michigan. After an educational presentation, income qualified participants can get help with wills, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and transfer on death (“Lady Bird”) deeds from volunteer attorneys.

Kalamazoo Public Library - Eastwood Branch
Free
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Legal Aid of Western Michigan
www.lawestmi.org
Kalamazoo Public Library - Eastwood Branch
1112 Gayle Ave.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048
https://www.kpl.gov/event/family-foundations-estate-planning-clinic-2/