Free Intro: Start to Finish, Build Your Business with AI (Live on Zoom)

Want to build a business from start to finish with the help of artificial intelligence (AI)? Join SteadfastIQ's free 40-minute live intro on Zoom, taught by an experienced industry expert. Beginners welcome, no experience needed.

We'll walk through every stage of building a business with AI:

- Market research: use AI to size up your market, customers and competitors

- Site development: build your website quickly with AI tools

- Marketing: create posts, ads and promo content with AI

- Implementation: put your plan into action with AI-powered workflows

- App building: build a simple app for your business with AI, no coding needed

Includes a live demo and time for questions.

When: Fridays and Saturdays, 4:00-4:40 PM ET (a 7:00 PM ET session is also offered each day), Nov 13 - Dec 19, 2026

Where: Online on Zoom. Your link is emailed after you register.

Cost: Free

Register: https://steadfastiq.com/#register

Contact: hello@steadfastiq.com, 859-466-0813

This is an educational program. No income or business results are promised.