Gallery Gathering: Among the Beasts
Gallery Gathering: Among the Beasts
From beloved household pets to fantastical creatures of legend and myth, animals have long captured our hearts and our imaginations. During this Gallery Gathering, we'll explore the exhibition Among the Beasts, examining the ways in which different artists have chosen to depict animals in their work.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
05:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 7 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org