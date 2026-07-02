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Gallery Gathering: Curator’s Tour of For the People, By the People

Gallery Gathering: Curator’s Tour of For the People, By the People

For the People, By the People brings works of historic significance into conversation with bold contemporary voices in an exploration of the symbols, struggles, and aspirations that have shaped and continue to inform American life. During this special extended Gallery Gathering, learn more with exhibition curator Rehema Barber, the KIA’s Director of Curatorial Affairs. Together we will discuss the key themes and guiding ideas that inspired this richly varied exhibition while taking a closer look at select artworks.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/

Artist Group Info

jeremyb@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/