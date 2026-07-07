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Gallery Gathering: Roger Shimomura and Works of Resilience

Gallery Gathering: Roger Shimomura and Works of Resilience

Join us for a conversation on how Roger Shimomura and other contemporary artists have responded to the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, using multiple artistic media to communicate messages of pain, protest, and perseverance. We will begin this Gallery Gathering by looking at Shimomura’s Nisei Triology in the For the People, By the People exhibition. Then we will move downstairs to the Joy Light Gallery to view the exhibition Resilience–A Sansei Sense of Legacy.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
05:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/