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Gallery Gathering: Sheila Pree Bright's Cotton and Dulce Pinzón's Catwoman

Gallery Gathering: Sheila Pree Bright's Cotton and Dulce Pinzón's Catwoman

Photographer Sheila Pree Bright’s series Invisible Empire foregrounds the tension between the pastoral beauty of the American South and the historical exploitation of Black lives and labor that stains the landscape. In her series The Real Story of the Superheroes, Dulce Pinzón centers immigrant workers whose everyday heroism takes the form of quiet sacrifice and courage in the face of often extreme labor conditions. During this Gallery Gathering, we will discuss two artworks from these series featured in For the People, By the People.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
05:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/