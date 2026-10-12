Gallery Gathering: Statement Pieces
Gallery Gathering: Statement Pieces
How do elements of both fashion and fine art come together to tell a story? How can choices in color, shape, texture, and more serve as commentary on personal, social, and cultural identities and values? Join in the conversation as we discuss select fashion pieces and artworks featured in the Statement Pieces exhibition.
Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
05:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org