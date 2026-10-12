Gallery Gathering: Statement Pieces

How do elements of both fashion and fine art come together to tell a story? How can choices in color, shape, texture, and more serve as commentary on personal, social, and cultural identities and values? Join in the conversation as we discuss select fashion pieces and artworks featured in the Statement Pieces exhibition.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.