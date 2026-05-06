Gallery Gathering: West Michigan Area Show

Tour the West Michigan Area Show with some of the talented local artists whose work is included in the exhibition! During this extended Gallery Gathering, we will hear from artists working in a variety of media, offering insights on the pieces they contributed to the show, their points of inspiration, their approaches to the creative process, and more. Check our web calendar for updated information on the artists who will be joining us!

Please note that this event will not be livestreamed or posted on YouTube.

Gallery Gatherings are short, lightly-moderated conversations about selected artworks from ongoing exhibitions. Chairs and gallery stools are available for guests. This program is free, but preregistration is encouraged.