Garden Prep Masterclass

Do you want a garden that’s the envy of the neighborhood? For the first time ever, Delano Farm is thrilled to present the Garden Prep Masterclass, a three-part deep dive into setting your garden up for success. You’ll leave not just with knowledge, but also your own hand-made seed-starting station complete with heat mat, all the seeds you need for your first year, and a community of other beginning gardeners to help you!

Session one: Site selection, soil-testing, preparing your plot.

Session two: Creating a scale map, choosing plants and ordering seeds.

Session three: Building a simple seed starting set-up, creating a calendar for seed starting and transplanting.

Wednesdays, October 21, November 4, and November 18, 6:30-8:30pm

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: KNC Members $128; Non-Members $160 (for all 3 classes- sessions cannot be bought individually)

Please Register >

Audience: Adults