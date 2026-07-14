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Geezer Happy Hour "Old Man with a Horn" w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Geezer Happy Hour "Old Man with a Horn" w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Leonard Duke was a man with little direction in life -- until he discovers he has a flair for the trumpet, flute, guitar, piano, banjo, harmonica, violin, vibraslap and hog-o-phone. When the Loose Cannons agree to put his name at the top of the act, Leonard becomes obsessed with hot rods and model airplanes at the expense of everything else. Soon Duke is playing at the coolest club in town, but his love of jazz and his stubborn nature soon clash with some of the ̶m̶o̶r̶e̶ ̶c̶o̶n̶s̶e̶r̶v̶a̶t̶i̶v̶e̶ ̶p̶a̶t̶r̶o̶n̶s̶ squares while attracting certain others, such as highbrow socialite Judy Sarkozy.

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.

Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Geezer Happy Hour
2698084979
cvestal54@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1598161808253160

Artist Group Info

Duke The Loose Cannons
cvestal54@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1598161808253160
Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
241 E Kalamazoo Ave
Kalamazoo , Michigan 49007