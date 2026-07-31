Geezer Happy Hour "The Time of Your Life" w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Looking for the time of your life? Pack up the family and head over to Shakespeare’s Lower Level for Geezer Happy hour on Monday, August 10th. Order up some tasty munchies, cool off with a fresh-poured Foggy Geezer Ale, and dance to Duke & The Loose Cannons! Remember, your admission, popcorn, and parking are always — free!

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.