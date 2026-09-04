Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

The band is back after a short vacation the kitchen is ready, the bar well-stocked, and you can smell that popcorn machine from the parking lot!

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and the Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.

