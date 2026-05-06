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Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

There’s Geezers comin’ down to Shakespeare’s Pub
They’re comin’ in for dancin’, drinks, and grub
Nothing you can say, but you can join us and share the fun
It’s easy

All you need is DUKE - All you need is DUKE - All you need is DUKE, DUKE.
Duke is all you need.

We are welcoming a brand-new set of Geezers this time who are taking the Magical Mystery Tour Bus from the Portage Zhang Community Senior Center!

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn.(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.

Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Duke & the Loose Cannons
269-808-4979
cvestal54@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1598161808253160

Artist Group Info

Duke The Loose Cannons
cvestal54@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067838624567
Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
241 E Kalamazoo Ave
Kalamazoo , Michigan 49007