Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

There’s Geezers comin’ down to Shakespeare’s Pub

They’re comin’ in for dancin’, drinks, and grub

Nothing you can say, but you can join us and share the fun

It’s easy

All you need is DUKE - All you need is DUKE - All you need is DUKE, DUKE.

Duke is all you need.

We are welcoming a brand-new set of Geezers this time who are taking the Magical Mystery Tour Bus from the Portage Zhang Community Senior Center!

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn.(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.

