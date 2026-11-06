Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Herb: “Shakespeare Burger. That’s that Happy Geezer joint. I hear they got some tasty burgers. I ain’t never had one myself. How are they?”*

Duke: “They’re good.”

Herb: “Mind if I try one of yours? This is yours here, right? ... Mmm-mmmm. That is a tasty burger. Morgan, ever have a Shakespeare Burger? ... Wanna bite? They’re real tasty.”

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and the Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.