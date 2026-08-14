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Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Good morning, Kalamazoo! Are you getting that sluggish Sunday-drive feeling from your family sedan? Wake your motor up! Pull in at the sign of the Big Duke and fill up with new, high-octane Foggy Geezer Ale—the only ale with patented power-plus additives designed to clean your carburetor while you dance!

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.

Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Shakespeare's Pub
(269) 488-7782
ted@shakespearespub.com
https://shakespearespub.com

Artist Group Info

Duke The Loose Cannons
cvestal54@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1598161808253160
Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
241 E Kalamazoo Ave
Kalamazoo , Michigan 49007