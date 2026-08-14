Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Good morning, Kalamazoo! Are you getting that sluggish Sunday-drive feeling from your family sedan? Wake your motor up! Pull in at the sign of the Big Duke and fill up with new, high-octane Foggy Geezer Ale—the only ale with patented power-plus additives designed to clean your carburetor while you dance!

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.