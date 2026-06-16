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Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

The last Monday of the month is going to be fun!
Special guest (and Loose Cannon Alumnus) Bob DeYoung will be filling in for vacationing Morgan Pyne. Come down and sing along with us as we welcome him with Ba Ba Ba, Ba Bob DeYoung. Ba Ba Ba, Ba Bob DeYoung - You got us rockin’ and a rollin’, rockin’ and a reelin’ Bob DeYoung, Ba Ba Ba Bob DeYoung.

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.

Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Duke & the Loose Cannons
269-808-4979
cvestal54@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1598161808253160

Artist Group Info

Duke The Loose Cannons
cvestal54@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1598161808253160
Shakespeare’s Pub - Lower Level
241 E Kalamazoo Ave
Kalamazoo , Michigan 49007