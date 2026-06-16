Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

The last Monday of the month is going to be fun!

Special guest (and Loose Cannon Alumnus) Bob DeYoung will be filling in for vacationing Morgan Pyne. Come down and sing along with us as we welcome him with Ba Ba Ba, Ba Bob DeYoung. Ba Ba Ba, Ba Bob DeYoung - You got us rockin’ and a rollin’, rockin’ and a reelin’ Bob DeYoung, Ba Ba Ba Bob DeYoung.

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.