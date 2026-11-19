And a crowd of young boys, they’re fooling around upstairs

Drunk n’ dressed in their best blue joggers and their Nike Air Maxes

They don’t give a damn about any trumpet-playing-band

It ain’t what they call “Rock n’ Roll”

And the Cannons

Yeah, the Cannons are playin’ Geezers

Geezers, baby

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and the Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.