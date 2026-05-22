Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

The sun is up, the sky is blue

The Geezer Hour welcomes you!

Belly up to the bar or grab a seat down at Shakespeare’s lower level. The food is hot and the drinks are ice cold!

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn.(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.