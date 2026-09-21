Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

The Geezer Fair! A Fair for All, and no fare to anybody! Yes, it’s free! Join the expectant crowd gathering now, as we stop here at 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜𝚙𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚎'𝚜 𝙿𝚞𝚋.

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and the Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.