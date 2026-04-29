Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons
Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons
Come down by Shakespeare’s and don’t be late, Geezer Happy Hour is gonna be great
Goin’ down to the basement and havin’ some fun, Duke’s Loose Cannons on a long, hot run
Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn.(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.
Shakespeare's P
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through May 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Geezer Happy Hour
2698084979
cvestal54@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Duke The Loose Cannons
cvestal54@gmail.com
Shakespeare's P
241 E Kalamazoo AveKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
2698084979
cvestal54@gmail.com