Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

Come down by Shakespeare’s and don’t be late, Geezer Happy Hour is gonna be great

Goin’ down to the basement and havin’ some fun, Duke’s Loose Cannons on a long, hot run

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn.(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.