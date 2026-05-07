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Gimme Gimme Disco

Gimme Gimme Disco

America’s most ICONIC disco party, Gimme Gimme Disco, is coming to Kalamazoo on 5 June 2026, and it’s bringing nothing but glitter, grooves, and pure dance-floor joy.

If you can’t get enough of ABBA, this is THE dance party for you! Gimme Gimme Disco is a DJ-based dance party spinning all your favorite ABBA anthems, plus nonstop disco classics from the ’70s and ’80s. Expect hits from the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and more, the kind of songs that make it impossible to stand still. Come ready to lay all your love on the dance floor, sing at the top of your lungs, and dance like nobody’s watching.

So honey honey, take a chance. Put on your best disco fit, don’t forget your dancing shoes, but leave your worries behind. Whether you’re a lifelong dancing queen or just here for the vibes, your crown awaits. This is the best disco since 1980, sweaty, euphoric, and packed with feel-good energy from start to finish at Bell’s Back Room on 5 June 2026.

Bell’s Back Room
$25.31
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gimme Gimme Disco
269-382-2332
contact@bellsbeer.com
Bell’s Back Room
355 E Kalamazoo Ave
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007