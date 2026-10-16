Glacier Hike

Have you ever wondered about the striking topography found at KNC and across the Kalamazoo area? Come along for a hike through some of our most beautiful natural features and learn about the intense glacial forces that shaped this area into the place we know and love.

Saturday, January 16, 2027, 10-11 am

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages