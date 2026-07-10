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Guided Butterfly Hikes

Guided Butterfly Hikes

Join KNC staff this summer for guided butterfly walks around the Emma Pitcher Prairie. Participants will have the opportunity to search for butterflies, observe them up close, and learn more about what makes each species unique. This will be a great opportunity to see different butterfly species become active as the summer season progresses and as different food and nectar sources become available.

Sunday, July 19, 2026
Sunday, August 16, 2026
Sunday, September 13, 2026

Time: 1-3 pm
Meet: Emma Pitcher Prairie
Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15
Audience: All ages; participants younger than 14 must have an adult to accompany them.

Kalamazoo Nature Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org