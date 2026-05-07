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Habitat Walk

Habitat Walk

There’s life all around us, finding niches and resources to survive in every corner. We’ll hike through one of our trails and talk about what makes a habitat, which habitats we have here, and how we can encourage healthy habitats in our own homes and neighborhoods!

Meet: Visitor center front desk
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages & families

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org