Habitat Walk
Habitat Walk
There’s life all around us, finding niches and resources to survive in every corner. We’ll hike through one of our trails and talk about what makes a habitat, which habitats we have here, and how we can encourage healthy habitats in our own homes and neighborhoods!
Meet: Visitor center front desk
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages & families
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574